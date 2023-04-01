Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Fri­day reiterated its earlier stance that it is ready to arrange All Parties Conference (APC) to reconcile differences/disputes through dialogue including election issue. PBC Vice-Chair­man Haroon-ur-Rashid and Chairman Executive Commit­tee of the Council Hassan Raza Pasha in a statement expressed that they are perturbed over the current situation, the Judiciary is the third pillar of a State, Su­preme Court is a constitutional institution and the apex court of the land and difference be­tween the Judges are not good for this institution. They de­sired that Full Court meeting of the Supreme Court be called and all internal issues should be resolved in that meeting. They said that Pakistan Bar Council time and again has requested that in all political issues/cases Full Court should be constitut­ed to avoid any criticism upon Supreme Court and its Judges and that would also uphold the image of the apex Court in pub­lic. They further reiterated their earlier stance that in the pres­ent situation, the PBC is ready to arrange All Parties Confer­ence to reconcile differences/disputes through dialogue in­cluding Election issue. They re­quested to all the political par­ties to step down to create harmony and consensus on all the issues and to reduce hype going on for the sake of Coun­try and public because Coun­try cannot afford to further lin­ger on the prevailing tensions amongst the political parties.