ISLAMABAD - Supreme Court Judge Justice Yahya Afridi Friday, in his judgment regarding the delay of elections in the Pun­jab and Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa provinces, held that the petitions were not maintainable for ad­judication by the apex court under Article 184(3). He added, “Ac­cordingly, I am of the firm opinion that the principle of restraint in exercising origi­nal jurisdiction to safeguard the right of appeal of the parties should be respected and maintained, and the three proceed­ings pending before this Court should not be proceeded with at this stage, being premature and not maintainable,” he said.

Justice Afridi said that he is also san­guine that the High Courts would pro­ceed expeditiously with the pending mat­ters. Another crucial aspect of the present proceedings is that the matter in dispute, though in essence is constitutional, has developed into being peculiarly charged, with unflinching contested political stanc­es being taken by the parties, which war­rant this Court to show judicial restraint. He continued that this would also bolster the principle of propriety and comity, so as to not offend the hierarchal judicial do­main of the High Court envisaged under the Constitution, and disturb the judicial propriety that the High Court deserves - lest it may reflect adversely on this Court’s judicial pre-emptive eagerness to decide.