Share:

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced the women's squad that will travel to Tajikistan for AFC's Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament. The encounters will roll into action from the 5th of April at Hisor Central Stadium, Tajikistan. The matches will be played at 04:00 pm (Pakistan Time).

Maria Khan will lead the national side while defender Malika-e-Noor will assist her as a vice-captain. The 22-member national team and coaching staff will fly from Dubai International Airport on the 2nd of April at 11 pm.

Pakistan Squad:

Forwards: Alia Sadiq, Anmool Hira, Isra Khan, Naqiyah Ali, Sanober Abdul Sattar and Zahmena Malik.

Midfielders: Aliza Sabir, Amina Hanif, Anushey Usman, Maria Khan, Marvi Baig, Rameen Fareed and Suha Hirani.

Defenders: Malika-e-Noor, Mishal Bhatti, Nizalia Siddiqui, Sahiba Sherdil, Sara Khan and Sophiya Qureshi.

Goalkeepers: Fatima Naz, Nisha Ashraf and Rumaysa Khan.

The Pakistan women’s team will begin its campaign against Philippines on 5th of April. They will play their second and third matches against Hong Kong and the hosts Tajikistan on 8th and 11th of April, respectively.