ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif on Friday di­rected the authorities at the flour distribu­tion centres to remove the hurdles faced by cit­izens in the verification of their Computerized Nation­al Identity Cards (CNICs). The prime minister stated this during his visit to a flour dis­tribution centre, where the federal government is pro­viding free-of-cost flour bags to needy persons. The PM asked the relevant authori­ties to chalk out a facilitato­ry mechanism for the person who could only present the photocopy of his CNIC in case the original card was gone missing. The prime minister, in this regard, sought a report to be presented to him by eve­ning suggesting an alterna­tive way. He directed setting up a priority in the distribu­tion of flour bags among aged persons and women. It was also decided to give away two flour bags instead of one so that the people do not need to visit the distribution cen­tres frequently. Flanked by In­formation Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, the prime minis­ter took a round of the flour distribution centre and inter­acted with the people waiting to receive the free flour bags.