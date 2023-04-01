Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the brotherly relations between Pakistan and the Unit­ed Arab Emirates (UAE) are deep rooted in history. The prime minister was talking to Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook al Maktoum, Chairman of Hayat Bio-Tech and a member of the ruling family of the UAE, along with a delegation who called on him here on Friday.

The PM underlined that Pakistan attaches great importance to further expanding brotherly ties with the UAE in diverse fields including trade and investment. He welcomed the keen interest of Hay­at Bio-Tech to invest in Pakistan’s pharmaceutical sector, especially in vaccine manufacturing. He also invited the visiting delegation to invest in the renewable energy sector and assured that foreign investors will be provided all possible facilitation.

During the meeting, Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook al Maktoum said they are aware of huge investment potential of Pakistan and UAE was looking forward to further expanding its footprint in the energy and health sectors. He expressed keen desire to further expand UAE’s investment portfolio in Pakistan.

The dignitary also briefed the Prime Minister about their ongoing 1200 MW power plant project undertaken in collaboration with the Government of Sindh which would be a hybrid power plant of solar and wind energy. Federal Minister for Fi­nance Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel, SAPM Tariq Fa­temi and senior officials of the concerned govern­ment departments also attended the meeting.