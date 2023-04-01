Share:

RAWALPINDI - The police have accelerated action against criminal gangs and other anti-social elements by arresting 37 hardcore criminals of 15 gangs and recovering 75 stolen motorcycles, 3 rickshaws and a tractor trolley. Similarly, police also held 12 other suspects involved in murder cases. As many as 102 drug peddlers and illegal arms and ammunition holders have also been netted by police, said a police spokesman on Friday. Of 102 accused, 39 are drug peddlers and 63 are holders of illegal arms and ammunition.

The recovery made by police from possession of detained accused including cash Rs 1.5 million, weapons, 36 kg hashish, 2 kg heroin, 62 pistols, Kalashnikov and a dagger. Action against the criminal gangs, drug mafia and other anti-social elements was taken by police on orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, he said. He said that police would continue the crackdown against criminal elements and gangsters in order to maintain law and order and to protect the lives and property of public.