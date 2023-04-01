Share:

PESHAWAR - SP Warsak Division Arhsad Khan Friday said that successful operations conducted in different localities succeeded in arresting five members of the seven member gang involved in major crimes. Talking to media men, SP Warsak Division said that more important and sensational revelations are expected from the arrested alleged accused during the investigation. SP Warsak Division said that successful operations are being carried out to prevent dangerous cases of street crimes and other crimes.

SHO Mathra Police Station Javed Marwat under the leadership of DSP Warsak Muhammad Ishaq, while robbing the citizens at gunpoint, fired on the resistance and exposed the dangerous gang that injured the citizens, including the attempt to smuggle large quantities of drugs. As many as 5 suspects were arrested by masking a dangerous gang of 7 members, Arshad Khan said. He said the dangerous gangs are also involved in injuring the Policemen by firing at them during a raid in Mathra Police Station limits some time ago. Among the arrested alleged accused are Nauman son of Ibadullah, Izhar son of Bahadur, Intikhab Ali son of Sabz Ali, Izhar Ali son of Ijaz Ahmed and Muhammad Ayub son of Gul Rehman.

The dangerous gangs are residents of suburban areas who used to rob mobile phones, cash and motorbikes and other valuables at gunpoint besides in some points also injuring the people after their resistance.