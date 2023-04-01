Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Javed Akram on Fri­day said that a policy framework needed to be created for the betterment of pharmacists. He said this in a meeting with the newly elected officials of Pakistan Pharmacists Association in the Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Educa­tion here. The minister congratulated the newly elected officials of Pakistan Pharmacists Association. He said that regular on-the-job training would be conducted according to the modern requirements of pharmacists. He said that a poison control cen­ter would also be established in the province. He informed that recommendations had been sought from Pakistan Pharmacists Association for digitalization and revamping of Pharmacy Coun­cil. He said that pharmacists played a very important role in government hospitals. The delegation of Pakistan Pharmacists Association put their requests for the improvement of pharma­cists before the minister. Special Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Shahida Farrukh, CEO Punjab Institute of Cardiology Professor Dr. Bilal Mohiuddin, MS PIC Dr. Tehsin and other officers were present. In the delegation of Pakistan Phar­macists Association, President Professor Dr. Furqan Khurshid Hashmi, General Secretary Muhammad Rao Alamgir, Mukaram Anis and Shabir Ahmed and other officials were included.

HEALTH DEPT TRYING TO ACHIEVE GOAL OF “SAFE BLOOD FOR PUNJAB”: SECY

Punjab Health Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi has said that the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education is trying to achieve the goal of “Safe Blood for Punjab” in all gov­ernment hospitals. In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that the existing blood banks are being revamped in the hos­pitals and the Institute of Blood Transfusion Services is being made more functional. In this regard, partnership is also being made with Indus Foundation, he added.