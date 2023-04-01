Share:

QUETTA - Fo­cal Person Workers Welfare Board Schools and Vice Presi­dent of Pakistan Peoples Par­ty (PPP) Balochistan Wom­en’s Wing Mahjabeen Khalid Jamali on Friday said that PPP believed in the supremacy of the Constitution, law and the Parliament and would not allow anybody to make con­spiracy against the country. In her statement issued here, she said that there was noth­ing but lies, fraud and accusa­tions at the feet of Imran Niazi saying that PTI wanted to de­stabilize the country with the support of global forces and it would get nothing but fail­ure in this regard. Mahjabeen Khalid Jamali said that Imran Niazi’s politics has died after which he has now resorted to blackmailing and continu­ously PTI was engaged in an­ti-national conspiracies. She said that the PPP had always raised its voice for the rights of the people. The leaders of PPP sacrificed their lives but never compromised on the principles, she said and add­ed, this is why today the PPP is the largest political party in the country. She said that the PPP would achieve great success in the upcoming gen­eral elections as well. She said that under a well-thought-out plan, a constitutional crisis was being created in Paki­stan, of which non-political forces could take advantage.