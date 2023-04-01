Share:

LONDON - Prince Harry is reportedly “too easy to mock” in the eyes of experts, with one of them finding him to be “a bit stupid.” These claims have been issued by Spare Us! A Harrody by author Bruno Vincent. His claims were shared with Express UK, and he claimed, “A book that was just filled with bile and hate would be very unpleasant to write and very joyless to read.”

“The target for the book wasn’t necessarily about Harry himself, it was just the whole project of the autobiography. I found it easy to mock.” Mr Vincent also admitted that while he ‘understands’ the difficult position Prince Harry is in, he still cannot sympathies with his royal upbringing. Whereas, Prince Harry was never on King Charles’ radar reportedly, and is facing a “stark example of consequence” squarely in the face. Royal commentator and expert Shannon Felton Spence made these admissions.

His admissions were shared during his interview with Fox News Digital. Spence explained, “The king was scheduled to be in France before Germany. He was not even supposed to be in the U.K.” “So, Harry’s surprise trip was strategically planned for when his brother and his father would be out of town.