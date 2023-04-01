NAROWAL    -    Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram visited District Head-quarters (DHQ) Hospital here on Friday. 

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mu­hammad Ashraf, District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Tahar Rehman, Assistant Commissioner Farooq Azam, Medical Superintendent Dr Afzal Rajput, Dis­trict Officer Dr Zahid Randhawa, In-charge Dialysis Department Tariq Sha­heen and others were also present. 

The Deputy Commissioner gave a detailed briefing to the minister about the facilities being provided and the up-gradation of the hospital. The minister inspected the emergen­cy ward and other departments and inquired about the treatment and fa­cilities being provided to patients. He appreciated the performance of the Deputy Commissioner and the hospi­tal administration on receiving posi­tive feedback from patients. 

He said provision of medical facili­ties was the first priority of the Pun­jab government, adding that special attention was being paid to patients at District and Tehsil hospitals as well as rural health center and basic health units.