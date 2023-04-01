Share:

MOHMAND - activists from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) youth Wing Mohmand chapter yesterday protested against the arrest of party’s chairman’s Focal Person Azhar Mashwani in the district headquarters Ghalanai. In addition to PTI local senior leaders, the youth Wing district president, general secretary, and other workers took part in the protest demonstration. On this occasion, speakers claimed that Azhar Mashwani had been arrested and taken to an unknown location from Zaman Park. Protesters strongly condemned the arrest and demanded his release.