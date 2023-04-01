Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chief and his party constantly misguiding the public about government strategy as he wants to damage the political system of the country. Talking to a pri­vate news channel, he said that Imran Khan was found involved in attacking national institutions to regain power, adding that Pakistan was fac­ing economic turmoil due to his weak policies. The coalition government had invited Imran Khan many times for talks to discuss the issues but he always refused. Today, we need to work for the unification and well-being of Pakistan, he said. The coalition government would not allow any person to spread anarchy in the country, he added. In reply to a question, he said Imran Khan should go to court to face money laundering and foreign funding cases. Imran Khan should re­spect the courts and obey the law of the country, he added. He said that the government would continue its efforts for the welfare of the people.

SECY INDUSTRIES APPROVES DAYCARE CENTRE

Secretary Industries and Commerce Ehsan Bhut­ta has got approved a daycare centre for seven departments working in the old P&D building. The departments include industries, livestock, agriculture, labour, food, ombudsman and CMIT.

There are around 40 females working in these departments who may use daycare facilities

for their children.