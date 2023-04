Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf started links with the political parties.

PTI’s secretary general Asad Umar and Senator Ejaz Chaudhary arrived at the centre of Jamaat-i-Islami and met Sirajul Haq.

The country’s political situation and matters of mutual interest were discussed and it was decided to have collaboration with each other.

Political leaders also agreed that the only solution to the current political crisis was found in the constitution and democratic system.