After the return of PTI social media activist and focal person to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan Azhar Mashwani, another social media activist Mohammad Salman also goes missing in Karachi.

Family sources said that Mr Salman, also chairman-elect of Union Council-8, could not be traced after he attended a party protest call at Karachi Press Club.

The family has decided to file a petition before the court against what they called the abduction of Salman. PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi also tweeted Saturday that four of the social media team members were picked up. He said that Fahad Siddiqi, Salman Sahil, Mudassar Rehman, Arshad Siddiqui were among them. He said that their only crime was to support the truth.