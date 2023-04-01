Share:

ISLAMABAD - The security forces killed one terrorist and in­jured two others in an operation against terror­ists operating in general area Noshman, South of Sibi, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday. From 30th March 2023 on­wards, an intelligence-based operation (IBO) has been initiated to intercept a group of terror­ists operating in general area Noshman, South of Sibi. The Terrorists were linked with inci­dents of targeting civilians in the area besides harassment of coal mine owners, the ISPR said. “Based on credible information, multiple am­bushes had been laid along different routes in the area frequented by terrorists for the last two days. Resultantly, a party of three terrorists was intercepted while moving towards their hide­out. On being blocked, they opened fire on the security forces. During ensuing heavy exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed while two others have been injured,” said the ISPR. It further said that a cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered. Pakistan Army, in step with the na­tion, remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balo­chistan, the military’s media wing said further.

Meanwhile, a Pakistan Army sepoy was mar­tyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali area, said the ISPR on Friday. “Security troops fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. How­ever, during an intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Irshad Ullah (29), a resident of District Karak, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat,” the military’s media wing said in a press release. The ISPR furthered that sanitisation of the area is be­ing carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. “Pakistan’s security forces are de­termined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” stated the ISPR. Earlier this month, at least eight terrorists were killed, and two Pakistan Army soldiers were injured when security forces carried out an operation in South Waziristan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkh­wa, according to the military’s media wing.