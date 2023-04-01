Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday hit out at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif for targeting the judiciary.

The reaction from the former interior minister comes a day after Mr Sharif demanded constitution of the full bench for hearing of the case regarding delay in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections. Addressing a presser from London, he stated that two out of three judges of the Supreme Court’s bench had given every verdict against him. He said the decision of the bench hearing the elections' case would not be accepted.

Taking to Twitter, the AML chief said: “A fugitive is attacking the judiciary from London and behaving as Sicilian mafia”. He hoped that the top court would give a landmark constitutional ruling. He warned that public would take to the street if the Supreme Court’s orders were defied.

Sheikh Rashid said the statements being made by the government showed that it was not ready to accept the decision of the constitution and law. “Now you must be ready to face public in elections,” he wrote.