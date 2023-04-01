Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput on Friday took notice of the incident of a stampede during the distribution of ration in a private company near Nurus Chowrangi - Site area here. The CS Sindh sought a report into the incident from Commissioner Karachi and Sindh Secretary Industries.

He directed Commissioner Karachi to determine those responsible and take action against the negligent persons. He said that steps should be taken to prevent such incidents in future. He directed the provincial Health Secretary to declare an emergency in Abbasi Shaheed and other nearby hospitals to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.