ISLAMABAD - Sohail Ali Khan, a BS-21 offi­cer of Information Group was posted as Additional Secretary (Incharge), Information and Broadcasting Division with im­mediate effect. According to a notification of the Establish­ment Division on Friday, the of­ficer was presently posted as Additional Secretary, Information and Broadcasting Division.

While Shahera Shahid, a BS-22 officer of Infor­mation Group, presently posted as Secretary In­formation and Broadcasting Division, was trans­ferred and directed to report to the Establishment Division with immediate effect.