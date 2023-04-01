Share:

BENONI - Captain Temba Bavuma scored an unbeaten 90 to steer South Africa to an easy 8 wicket win over the Netherlands in their ODI match on Friday and take his side a step closer to automatic World Cup qualification. Bavuma’s tally came off 79 balls as South Africa scored 190-2 in reply to the Dutch total of 189.

Aiden Markram contributed 51 not out in a 102-run unbeaten partnership with Bavuma to steer South Africa to victory with 20 overs remaining.

The Dutch, put into bat, got off to a bright start with 58 runs off 66 balls before losing their first wicket. But Max O’Dowd’s dismissal, as he edged Sisanda Magala to Quinton de Kock, took the momentum away and the Dutch were never able to get a profitable partnership going again. Opener Vikramjit Singh hit some impressive sixes in his innings of 45 runs off 53 balls while Teja Nidamanurutop scored for the tourists with 48. Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took 3-25, backed up by seamer Magala with 3-37 as the Dutch were bowled out in 46.1 overs.