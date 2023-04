Share:

FAISALABAD - Police on Friday claimed to have ar­rested three members of a dacoit gang and recovered weapons, cash and other items. According to a police spokesman,a team of CIA conducted a raid and arrested Muham­mad Jameel of Ahmad­pur Sharqiyya, Ali Raza of Chak No 369-JB and Khalid of al-Noor Colo­ny who were wanted to police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases. The police recovered weapons, cash, mobile phones and other items from the accused.