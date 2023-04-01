Share:

LAHORE - The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) in collaboration with the Live­stock and Dairy Development Department Punjab orga­nized concluding ceremony of five days training on “Ef­ficient Milking Practices Stor­age & Handling” here on Fri­day. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates among participants while Project Director Dr Muham­mad Junaid and 15 partici­pants / professionals from public and private sectors, including dairy farmers, vet­erinary officers, food science technologist & stakeholders, were also present. Speak­ing on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said;” Food safety and security is the major issue in Pakistan and being professionals it is our responsibility to curb such is­sues by utilizing our knowl­edge and skills. He said the UVAS continued imparting practical knowledge to dairy professionals and stakehold­ers ,and urged participants learning techniques regard­ing dairy processing, value edition and pasteurization of milk to boost the dairy sector.