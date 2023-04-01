Share:

NEW YORK - A New York grand jury has voted to in­dict former Donald Trump over hush money payments made to a porn star, US media report­ed Thursday, making him the first-ever serving or former pres­ident to face criminal charges. The indictment of the 76-year-old Republican -- who denies all wrongdoing in connection with the payments made ahead of the 2016 election -- is set to upend the current White House race in which Trump hopes to regain office. The felony indictment, filed under seal by the Manhat­tan district attorney’s office, will likely be announced in the com­ing days, according to The New York Times, which cited four people with knowledge of the matter. On March 18, Trump had declared he expected to be ar­rested within days over the pay­ment to Stormy Daniels -- who received $130,000 weeks before the 2016 election to stop her from going public about a sexual encounter she says she had with Trump a decade earlier.