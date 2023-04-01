NEW YORK - A New York grand jury has voted to indict former Donald Trump over hush money payments made to a porn star, US media reported Thursday, making him the first-ever serving or former president to face criminal charges. The indictment of the 76-year-old Republican -- who denies all wrongdoing in connection with the payments made ahead of the 2016 election -- is set to upend the current White House race in which Trump hopes to regain office. The felony indictment, filed under seal by the Manhattan district attorney’s office, will likely be announced in the coming days, according to The New York Times, which cited four people with knowledge of the matter. On March 18, Trump had declared he expected to be arrested within days over the payment to Stormy Daniels -- who received $130,000 weeks before the 2016 election to stop her from going public about a sexual encounter she says she had with Trump a decade earlier.
