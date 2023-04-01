Share:

ANKARA - Turkey on Thursday became the final NATO nation to ratify Finland’s membership of the US-led defence alliance in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Lawmakers unanimously backed the Nordic country’s accession two weeks after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan publicly blessed the bid. “I welcome the vote of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey to complete the ratification of Finland’s accession,” NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg tweeted moments after the vote. “This will make the whole NATO family stronger and safer.” Turkey’s approval leaves Finland -- which has a 1,300-kilometre (800-mile) border with Russia -- with only a few technical steps before it becomes the 31st member of the world’s most powerful military bloc.