ISLAMABAD - The planet is literally drowning in garbage, and it is high time to clean up, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at an event in the UN General Assembly Hallmarking the first-ever International Day of Zero Waste on Thursday.

The high-level meeting was held to raise awareness of the urgent need to transition to a “green” and circular economy that promotes sustainable production and consumption patterns. The move could save governments billions and create hundreds of thousands of jobs. Humanity currently generates more than two billion tonnes of municipal solid waste annually, which includes plastics, textiles, rotting food, discarded electronics, and debris from mining and construction sites, it was pointed out.