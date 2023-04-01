Share:

LARKANA - An Under Trial Prisoner (UTP) Waseem alias Laloo son of Niaz Jalbani was re-arrested here on Friday when he tried to escape from Jail Ward of the Chandka Medical College Hospital where he was brought by jail authorities for medical treatment as he convinced them for his ailment. This created a hectic effort for the police as the authorities informed the incident to the police control which started massive search for the recovery of the accused. He was arrested after an encounter with Bakrani police two weeks ago in injured condition.

After massive search the accused was finally found hidden on the roof of Eye Department of the hospital from where he was re-arrested and brought back.

SSP Dr Muhammad Imran took notice of the issue and ordered suspension of the Jail Ward incharge.