Share:

QUETTA - In order to meet the water scarcity in the port city of Gwadar, two Re­verse Osmosis (RO) plants are be­ing installed for thousands of resi­dents of Sarbandan and Chabarkani villages of Gwadar, said a handout issue here on Friday. It noted that the foundation stone laying cer­emony of the RO plant was held at Union Council Sarbandan, in which UC Chairman Haq Dutehreek Nas­eeb Noshirwani, local dignitaries, chairman and councilors and mili­tary officials participated. It may be recalled that, in view of the needs of the local population of Gwadar district the Army Chief in his recent visit to Gwadar, announced several uplift projects worth Rs 500 million for the port city of the province. The development projects announced for Gwadar will be completed with the financial support of Pakistan Army. It is worth mentioning here that water scarcity is the most se­rious problem in the coastal belt of Balochistan as the people of the ar­eas from Jiwani coastline to Hangul National Park and Gardani are fac­ing acute water shortage.