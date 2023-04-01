Share:

MULTAN - A woman was crushed to death while her husband sustained serious inju­ries as speeding car hit a motorcycle near Fazal Cloth Mills Khanewal road here on Friday. According to Rescue officials, a couple riding on motorcycle was going somewhere when a speed­ing car hit their bike near Fazal Cloth Mills, Khanewal road. As a result, 36 years old Kaneeza w/o Muhammad Aslam Sharif resident of Khoh Ran­jhay Walala Khanewal died on the spot while her husband Aslam sustained serious injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Res­cue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital. The dead body of the woman was handed over to the heirs in police presence.