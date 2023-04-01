Share:

LARKANA - A 28-year old Ali Gohar son of Rahmatullah Bhutto allegedly committed suicide by hanging in a rope which was tied with ceiling fan of his home in Banguldero village near here in the wee hours of Friday due unemployment and poverty. His heirs said that during Sehri time they went upstairs to wake him up for Sehri they found his body hanging in the ceiling fan with a rope. They said they started crying but in vain. They further disclosed that he was intermediate and diploma in agriculture. They said that he mostly remained under severe pressure due to massive unemployment and unprecedented poverty. In another incident, a 50-year old injured died in Chandka Hospital who was brought and admitted by 1122 three days ago as unknown where he died today.