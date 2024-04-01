4 street criminals held, cash, cell phones & bike recovered

KARACHI - Four street criminals were ar­rested, cash, snatched cell phones and a motorcycle recovered from their posses­sion during joint operation in the metropolis. The police and Sindh Rangers conduct­ed joint operation against anti-state elements in Sarjani Town area of Karachi. During joint operation, four outlaws including Muhammad Usama alias Moosa Tooti, Muham­mad Noman, Bismillah and Syed Junaid Shah were ar­rested. The police recovered eight snatched cell phones, a motorcycle and looted cash from possession of the de­tainees. The nabbed accused admitted of snatching over 20 cell phones and more than Rs100,000 cash during vari­ous incidents of street crimes. The spokesman of Rangers said that raids were being conducted to arrest other ac­cused of the detainees.