4 street criminals held, cash, cell phones & bike recovered

KARACHI - Four street criminals were arrested, cash, snatched cell phones and a motorcycle recovered from their possession during joint operation in the metropolis. The police and Sindh Rangers conducted joint operation against anti-state elements in Sarjani Town area of Karachi. During joint operation, four outlaws including Muhammad Usama alias Moosa Tooti, Muhammad Noman, Bismillah and Syed Junaid Shah were arrested. The police recovered eight snatched cell phones, a motorcycle and looted cash from possession of the detainees. The nabbed accused admitted of snatching over 20 cell phones and more than Rs100,000 cash during various incidents of street crimes. The spokesman of Rangers said that raids were being conducted to arrest other accused of the detainees.