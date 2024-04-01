Abid Ali eyes national team comeback with rigorous training and overseas club stint

Lahore - Pakistan’s illustrious batsman Abid Ali is on a rigorous training regime, aimed at reclaiming his spot on the national cricket team. Known for his historic debut centuries in both Test and ODI formats, Abid Ali has not let his resolve waver, engaging in intensive workouts under the guidance of professional trainers Ali Hassan and Haseeb Khan. In an exclusive interview with The Nation, Abid Ali shared insights into his current focus and the path he is charting back to international cricket. “I have been dedicating myself to delivering stronger performances on the domestic circuit. Alongside this, my fitness is a top priority, under the expertise of trainers Ali Hassan and Haseeb Khan. My goal is to secure a robust comeback to the national team,” he stated, emphasizing his commitment to excellence in all facets of the game. Further expanding on his efforts to stay at the pinnacle of competitive cricket, Abid Ali discussed his recent contract with England’s Egerton Cricket Club for the upcoming season, starting April 18 and concluding on September 16, 2024. “Joining Egerton Cricket Club is an exciting opportunity for me to showcase my skills and contribute to the team’s success. I am optimistic that stellar performances in England will capture the attention of Pakistan’s national selectors, as I am fervently eager to don the green jersey once again,” Ali expressed, revealing his strategic approach to making his way back into the national team. In addition to his personal ambitions, Abid Ali extended his best wishes to the Pakistan national team, particularly in light of the ICC T20 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024. He expressed confidence in the team’s preparation and unity under the leadership of Captain Babar Azam, hoping for Pakistan to emerge victorious in the global competition.