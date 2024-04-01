Afghanistan behind recent terror wave in Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif says Afghanistan is the recent source of terrorism in Pakistan.

Speaking to the media, Khawaja Asif said that as long as Afghanistan does not close down its training camps, shelters, and facilities for terrorists, the cycle will continue. He himself had led a delegation to Afghanistan and requested the Afghan government to cooperate with Pakistan in curbing terrorism.

Khawaja Asif stated that the solution proposed by Afghanistan was not practical.

“Due to the changing behavior of the Afghan government, our options for them are becoming limited. Just as there are borders all over the world, the Pakistan-Afghanistan border should also be the same. People come to Pakistan with visas and engage in business. Those who cross the border illegally are the ones who bring terrorism. When the international status of the border is compromised, it is not being respected,” said the minister.

Khawaja Asif said that investigations into attacks on Chinese workers were ongoing, with a Chinese investigative team involved. “Leads have been found, and Pakistani and Chinese investigative teams will work together to track down this terrorism. In the coming days, we will also curb such terrorism,” he added.

“The IMF programme is ongoing, and goals are being achieved. It will take one and a half years to provide relief to the people. We have the means to provide relief to the people. Cases of tax evasion worth Rs 270 billion are under investigation. Theft worth billions of rupees is happening in taxes, electricity, and gas. If we correct these things, the people will get relief,” said the defence minister.

He further said that in the next six months, our actions will provide relief to the people.