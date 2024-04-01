All political parties urged to establish a consensus on election reforms

LAHORE: - General Secretary of the Paki­stan Peoples Party Central Punjab, Syed Hassan Murtaza, emphasized the need for all po­litical parties to come together and establish a consensus on election reforms after the Sen­ate elections.

He conveyed this stance dur­ing a media briefing after the Punjab Executive Committee meeting held through Zoom and was chaired by PPP Cen­tral Punjab president Raja Per­vez Ashraf. PPP leaders Usman Saleem Malik, Mian Ayub, Ah­san Rizvi, and Rana Irfan were

present on the occasion. Murtaza underscored that elec­toral reforms are imperative, as after every election, whether it be in 2013, 2018, or the re­cent 2024 elections, every party alleges electoral irregu­larities. He advocated for an end to the practice of favorit­ism in appointments every de­cade. Expressing his personal belief, Murtaza proposed the establishment of a Parliamen­tary Commission to prevent external interference in future political processes. During the media briefing on the Punjab Executive Committee meeting, Hassan Murtaza highlighted various topics discussed, in­cluding concerns over the worsening economic condi­tions and the rise in terrorist activities in the country. The PPP voiced concerns over tar­geted attacks on party leaders and workers, condemning ex­tremism and terrorism, while expressing hope that the gov­ernment would provide relief.

Murtaza revealed that Presi­dent Asif Ali Zardari would ne­gotiate with the government regarding relief measures on electricity bills. The PPP also stressed relief for farmers and the agricultural sector, com­mending Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz for the Kisan Card initiative, which aligns with the vision of PPP Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Murtaza suggested that Mary­am Nawaz should also consid­er initiatives such as student and youth cards, along with in­creasing the amount allocated to the Benazir Income

Support Program, in line with their manifesto. Addi­tionally, Murtaza announced plans for the construction of a new stadium in Punjab, to be named after Zulfiqar Ali Bhut­to Shaheed. He mentioned the formation of a Fact-