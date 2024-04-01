Arrangements for Aitkaf finalised in top 100 mosques

LAHORE - Under the supervision of the Punjab Au­qaf Department, arrangements for social seclusion (Aitkaf) are being made in the province’s top 100 endowed mosques, including Jamia Masjid Data Darbar and historically significant mosques.

In Jamia Masjid Data Darbar, the city of seclusion has been divided into four sectors for over two thousand seclusion seekers. The process of setting up cabins named after Baba Ghousia, Baba Farid, Baba Bahoo, and Baba Ahmad Raza has begun in the designated sectors.

More than 500 citizens will be se­cluding in the historical and globally re­nowned Badshahi Mosque.

Special arrangements are being made for the security of those secluding at both locations in Lahore.

Unauthorized individuals and person­alities will not be allowed entry into the seclusion cabins, and legal action will be taken against violators. Around 2,000 in­dividuals are like to accommodated in the Data Darbar complex.

Administrator Data Darbar, Tauqeer Mahmood Vattoo, along with Itikaf Com­mittee Head and Manager Tahir Maqsood, and Haji Tabeer Mahmood Chishti, will welcome the attendees and assist them to their cabins in the Data Darbar complex.

Chairman of the Roet-e-Hilal Commit­tee , Maulana Syed Abdul Kabir Azad, will welcome the congregants at Badshahi Mosque. Convenor Langar Committee, Mian Saeed, is responsible for provid­ing facilities including food for Sehri and Iftar to the congregants in the Data Dar­bar complex. They are being assisted by Administrator Tauqeer Mahmood Vattoo, Executive Officer Nauman Saifi, Managers Sheikh Muhammad Jameel, Tahir Maq­sood, Sheikh Asif Mansoor, along with Za­hid Anwar Butt and Muhammad Hassan.

Maulana Syed Abdul Kabir Azad, is overseeing arrangements for Sehri and Iftar, along with other amenities for the congregants at Badshahi Mosque.

Under the guidance of Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Kabir Azad, Assis­tant Administrator Muhammad Ali Khan, along with Orangzeb and other staff members, will guide the congregants to their cabins.