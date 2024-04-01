Ashrafi hails SIFC as catalyst for Pakistan’s economic progress

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Sunday commended the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) as a pivotal stride towards economic revitalization. He, speaking to the press, lauded SIFC as a visionary initiative spearheaded by Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir. He emphasized that this landmark initiative has garnered trust not only from fraternal Islamic Arab nations but also from both local and foreign investors. Expressing optimism, Ashrafi underscored the potential of SIFC under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to navigate Pakistan out of its prevailing economic challenges, aligning with the visionary strategies advocated by the army chief. Acknowledging SIFC as a testament to the collaboration between the military and civilian leadership, the PUC chairman hailed it as a substantial boon for both Pakistani and foreign investors. He reiterated his belief that SIFC would serve as a cornerstone for the development and prosperity of Pakistan, encapsulating the shared vision of the government and the armed forces. With the establishment of SIFC, Ashrafi said Pakistan stands poised to attract increased investments, foster economic growth, and pave the way for a brighter future. As stakeholders rally behind this transformative initiative, he said hopes are high for a sustainable economic resurgence that benefits all segments of society. Ashrafi issued a resolute statement in response to the recent attack on Chinese guests in Besham, declaring that those responsible would face the full force of justice. In a stern warning, the PUC chairman emphasized that the perpetrators of this heinous act would be made an example, ensuring that such acts of terrorism and extremism are met with uncompromising resolve.