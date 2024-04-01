Monday, April 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Babar’s father asks his son to respect Imad, Amir after becoming captain

Agencies
April 01, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   Azam Siddiqui, father of Babar Azam, has urged his son to respect Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim, who recently came out of retirement to represent Pakistan leading upto the T20 World Cup. Babar, 29, was reappointed Pakistan’s whiteball captain and his father expressed his jubilation over his appointment. On his official Instagram account, he wrote: “The most important thing is that the people of the authority gave honour and respect again. “Now they are echoes that the team will not be united but I have said to Babar to forget the past. Amir and Imad are older than and senior to you, meet them with respect and honour their opinion.”

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1711859949.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024