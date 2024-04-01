Babar’s father asks his son to respect Imad, Amir after becoming captain

LAHORE - Azam Siddiqui, father of Babar Azam, has urged his son to respect Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim, who recently came out of retirement to represent Pakistan leading upto the T20 World Cup. Babar, 29, was reappointed Pakistan’s whiteball captain and his father expressed his jubilation over his appointment. On his official Instagram account, he wrote: “The most important thing is that the people of the authority gave honour and respect again. “Now they are echoes that the team will not be united but I have said to Babar to forget the past. Amir and Imad are older than and senior to you, meet them with respect and honour their opinion.”