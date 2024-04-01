Body found from canal in Sialkot

SIALKOT - Rescuers recovered the body of a youth in the canal near Malkhanwala Bridge, Sam­brial, here today. According to a Rescue 1122 spokesper­son, the body of 24-year-old Shoaib was found by a pass­erby and he informed them. Rescue 1122 pulled out the body and handed it over to the local police station.

‘PHA WORKING TOBEAUTIFY SARGODHA’

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is striv­ing to enhance the beauti­fication of the city so that a clean and green atmo­sphere would be available to citizens. Talking to the media here on Sunday, Di­rector PHA Sargodha Fa­rooq Haider Aziz said that all resources were being utilized for the provision of recreational facilities to people. He said that the PHA had also constructed vari­ous intersections across the city while greenbelts were also being maintained on a daily basis. Efforts for Clean and Green Punjab are in full swing and a large number of saplings are also being pre­pared in nurseries for the next season, he added.

4 OUTLAWS ARRESTED

Police on Sunday arrested four accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession. Teams of different police stations con­ducted raids and arrested Za­far, Arshad, Hussain and Asif and recovered two pistols, a gun and 20 liters of liquor from them. Cases have been registered against them.

STRICT SECURITY MEA­SURES FOR ‘EASTER DAY’

The district police made strict security arrangements for churches on occasion of Easter Day in Sargodha and other parts of the district here on Sunday. A spokes­man for district police said here that District Police Of­ficer Muhammad Faisal Ka­mran had ordered foolproof security for churches and all other religious places of the Christian community. An adequate number of police officers and person­nel were deployed in and around churches. Personnel of Elite Force, Traffic Police and other law enforcement agencies were also deployed at important points on the Easter Day security.