Cardamom: Superfood and secret for better health and weight loss

ISLAMABAD  -   Recent research from the University of Texas A&M AgriLife unveils that cardamom emerges not only as a culinary delight but also as a super food.

Dr. Luis Cisneros-Zevallos, a distinguished professor of horticulture and food science at Texas A&M, spearheaded the investigation into cardamom’s potential beyond flavor enhancement. The findings of this study proved a hope for those seeking to bolster their health and manage their weight effectively. 

According to the research, consuming this spice can trigger positive effects, boosting appetite and enhancing fat burning in the body. 

It also fights inflammation, serving as a potent ally against various health issues, Dr. Luis said. 

The research highlighted cardamom’s significant impact on brain areas that regulate fat utilization and energy production in the liver and muscles.

