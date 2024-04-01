Christian community gathers at main church in Gujar Khan

Gujar khan - In a display of deep religious devotion, the Christian community gathered at the main church in Gujar Khan to partake in their religious services on Sunday. However, they expressed their dissatisfaction with the local police station for not providing adequate security around the premises following the devastating fire at the UP Junior Church in the GPO area of the city. As a result, the church remained closed and a private hall was rented for Sunday services.

Following the fire incident, the UP Junior Church was temporarily closed, forcing worshipers to relocate their Sunday prayers to a hall in the basement of a private hotel.

The prominent church located near the Guliana Morr area was typically accessible to worshippers, who would peacefully engage in their prayers, with no visible presence of police guards. Sarfraz was designated as the gatekeeper when asked about the police guard facility on Sunday noon. He explained that he took it upon himself to guard the church, as there were many Christian women, children, and community members inside on the eve of Easter. Amidst the devastating Friday night inferno at the sister church, he expressed deep regret over the lack of police presence. Siddique Maseeh, a caretaker of the third church, confirmed that worship services proceeded peacefully on Sunday, with police providing security.

Talking to The Nation, Elder Javed, the complainant of the incident explained that the owner of the plaza, a local trader, Sheikh Ahmed, had raised concerns about the fabric partition being extended onto the right of way in front of his business. As per his account, the trader raised concerns about this violation with the on-duty police. According to the local trader, his father has been involved in business in this area for over fifty years, and he believes that the right of way is a shared resource. Talking to The Nation, he expressed his lack of objection to a partial closure of the way to his plaza. However, he emphasized that the total blockade of the way was causing significant inconvenience. Sheikh emphasized his strong awareness of the rights of minorities and the importance of respecting their places of worship. He expressed his commitment to never causing harm to a church or offending the religious sentiments of any community. According to him, his family has been residing in the area since his birth, and he strongly denies any negative associations with his family members. According to him, initial investigations suggest that a potential cause of the fire in the church’s small hall could be a short circuit in the electrical system. Elder Javed claimed that the electrical circuit in the church was equipped with a tripping system. In his defense, the trader claimed that all the windows and ventilators were tightly shut, and the doors and gate of the church were securely locked. The locks had to be forcibly opened by Rescue 1122 after receiving information about the incident in the early hours of Friday night. The trader, who is considered a suspect, expressed confidence that the truth will be revealed through forensic reports of the incident. Meanwhile, SSP operations Rawalpindi Kamran Asghar and Sonia Asher, a minority MPA of the PML-N, paid a visit to Gujar Khan on Saturday night. During their visit, they met with the Christian community and provided assurance of full cooperation in addressing their grievances.

According to a senior citizen from Gujar Khan, a significant portion of the town’s church was destroyed during the expansion of the GT road (N-5) in 1997. In response, the Nawaz Sharif government swiftly instructed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to reconstruct a spacious church. As a result, the NHA constructed a larger church near Guliana Morr on government land. Despite receiving compensation, the remaining portion of the church remained untouched. The senior citizen proposed the idea of holding arbitration to finally resolve the dispute.