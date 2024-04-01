Monday, April 01, 2024
Clean Punjab drive: MWMC disposes of 25,000 tonnes waste

APP
April 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN   -   Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) dis­posed of over 25,000 tonnes of waste from the city during the “Clean Punjab” campaign. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Shahid Yaqoob said that the vigorous cleanliness operation remained continued on the last day of the Suthra Punjab campaign. The operation cleanup was launched by the company to eliminate long-standing filth depots at Syedanwala Bypass. A grand cleanliness operation was conduct­ed in the public interest on the bypass and Head Mu­hammad Wala road outside the company limits.

APP

