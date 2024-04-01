CPEC – A business-friendly regime for sustainable growth

QUETTA - With Pak-China Economic Corridor (CPEC) entering second phase, the local people expect rise of pro-busi­ness regime with hopes of making the multi-billion CPEC, a vehicle for sustainable development. Now even the local people and among those who once used to resist this project, start thinking it as a game changing project that once completed would definitely have dividends for the lo­cal people. Even the past critic and now an MPA from the port city of Ga­wadar, Hidayat-ur-Rehman also hope for making CPEC project, a vehicle for reinvigorating province’s economy.

Overall economic recession cou­pled with other issues affected the pace of the project that caused rise of Rights movement led by an ordinary fisherman Hidayat-ur-Rehman who rose to fame and finally got elected MPA from Gwadar. “The local people, fearing to becoming minority resist­ed the project while those at the helm of affairs believed once completed, the local population will be main beneficiary of the project,” Hadayat-ur-Rehman remarked. “The present government has given us a promis­ing hope that CPEC will improve life of common Balochistan inhabitants.”

Getting fame from rigid stance on CPEC and elected MPA from Gwa­dar, Hidayat-ur-Rehman when ques­tioned on his approach, replied, “I am not against CPEC but the discrimina­tion. When a project worth billions is launched in Gwadar, it should also benefit local people.” “I have no ob­jection, if Chinese government, its companies and our government con­tinues with CPEC. The only demand I present is to ensure that rights of local people are not compromised,” he argued. “If local population is de­prived of basic civic amenities like ed­ucation, health, drinking water, unin­terrupted power, vocational training and jobs, then why people of Gwadar will not raise voice for their rights.”