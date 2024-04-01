CPEC – A business-friendly regime for sustainable growth

QUETTA - With Pak-China Economic Corridor (CPEC) entering second phase, the local people expect rise of pro-business regime with hopes of making the multi-billion CPEC, a vehicle for sustainable development. Now even the local people and among those who once used to resist this project, start thinking it as a game changing project that once completed would definitely have dividends for the local people. Even the past critic and now an MPA from the port city of Gawadar, Hidayat-ur-Rehman also hope for making CPEC project, a vehicle for reinvigorating province’s economy.
Overall economic recession coupled with other issues affected the pace of the project that caused rise of Rights movement led by an ordinary fisherman Hidayat-ur-Rehman who rose to fame and finally got elected MPA from Gwadar. “The local people, fearing to becoming minority resisted the project while those at the helm of affairs believed once completed, the local population will be main beneficiary of the project,” Hadayat-ur-Rehman remarked. “The present government has given us a promising hope that CPEC will improve life of common Balochistan inhabitants.”
Getting fame from rigid stance on CPEC and elected MPA from Gwadar, Hidayat-ur-Rehman when questioned on his approach, replied, “I am not against CPEC but the discrimination. When a project worth billions is launched in Gwadar, it should also benefit local people.” “I have no objection, if Chinese government, its companies and our government continues with CPEC. The only demand I present is to ensure that rights of local people are not compromised,” he argued. “If local population is deprived of basic civic amenities like education, health, drinking water, uninterrupted power, vocational training and jobs, then why people of Gwadar will not raise voice for their rights.”