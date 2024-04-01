Deal signed with SFD for funding two AJK hydro power projects

MUZAFFARABAD - Agreements were signed with Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) for funding two hydro power projects of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) under the Green Energy Drive. The agreements were signed during visit of a delegation of SFD led by its CE O Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshid to the area. The two hydro power projects include Shounter Hydro Project and Jagran-4 Hydro Project.

The Shounter Hydro Project will generate 48 megawatts of electricity at a cost of 66 million dollars while the Jagran-4 hydro project will be completed at a cost of 41 million dollars and will generate 22 MW of electricity. These two projects will add 70 megawatts to the national grid in hydropower generation.