Desecrated copies of Holy Quran, precious transcripts were found in Mahmoodabad area

Gujar khan - On Saturday, desecrated copies of the Holy Quran and precious transcripts were found in the Mahmoodabad area, within the jurisdiction of the Kala Gujran police station in Jhelum district. According to the information, Muhammad Ali reported the crime to the police, stating that on Saturday evening, a neighborhood kid approached his house and handed over a plastic bag containing burned copies of the Holy Quran. Ali reported in the First Information Report (FIR) that when the family of the child was questioned, they revealed that the bag was spotted being carried by two unidentifiable ladies and a guy on Friday evening. On Sunday morning, police filed a blasphemy case under Sections 295A and 295B of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Asim Ishfaq Rizvi, a local leader of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), declared in a video message that if police did not arrest the culprits, they would stage a protest on the G.T. Road at Jada Chowk in Jhelum after Friday prayers. He claimed that the Mahmoodabad neighborhood of Jhelum was wellknown for its Ahmadia population, and he assumed that the act was carried out by them. When an attempt was made to obtain the version of District Police Officer (DPO) Jhelum, Nasir Mahmood Bajwa, on the matter, his operator stated that the officer was on weekend leave and enjoying time with his family.