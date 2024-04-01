DIG takes noticeof firing on three police Jawans

LARKANA - DIG Lar­kana Nasir Aftab took notice of the incident of injured of three police Jawans Muham­mad Yusuf, Waheed Ali and Jinsar Ali on Sunday. Accord­ing to report in the exchange of firing near turn of Napar­kot police station in Shajra area of Shakirpure with the docoits, got three police per­sons injured. DIG Larkana range communicated with SPP Shakirpure district and ordered to deploy more po­lice personnel and APC Chain vans in surrounding area to go after the escaped ban­dits. DIG Larkana Nasir Aftab has said that the accused in­volved in injuring the police personnel should be brought to justice by using all means.