Monday, April 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DIG takes noticeof firing on three police Jawans

APP
April 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA   -   DIG Lar­kana Nasir Aftab took notice of the incident of injured of three police Jawans Muham­mad Yusuf, Waheed Ali and Jinsar Ali on Sunday. Accord­ing to report in the exchange of firing near turn of Napar­kot police station in Shajra area of Shakirpure with the docoits, got three police per­sons injured. DIG Larkana range communicated with SPP Shakirpure district and ordered to deploy more po­lice personnel and APC Chain vans in surrounding area to go after the escaped ban­dits. DIG Larkana Nasir Aftab has said that the accused in­volved in injuring the police personnel should be brought to justice by using all means.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1711951895.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024