Efforts on to ensure availability of quality food items at fixed rates, says Bilal Yasin

LAHORE - Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin has said that pub­lic representatives are in the field to ensure the availability of quality food items at low prices to people. He said this while presiding over a meeting in the Punjab Assembly Committee Room on Sun­day, said a handout. The meeting was briefed about food prices, supply chain, and actions taken against hoarders and adulteration across the province. The meeting was also briefed about the upcoming wheat crop situation and the department’s prepa­rations. The food minister said that there was a plenty of wheat in the market, so flour and bread should be available to the public at fixed rates.