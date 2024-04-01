Monday, April 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Eight children among 10 die in two days as rain batters KP

Eight children among 10 die in two days as rain batters KP
The Nation Monitoring
April 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar, National

Peshawar  -   Ten people were killed while 12 were injured in rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the past two days, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Sunday. The province has been witnessing heavy rain since Friday. Late on Saturday night, heavy downpours coupled with hailstorms hit parts of the province, resulting in cattle perishing, including a cattle pen in Upper Kohistan’s Harban area, and several houses being damaged.

PDMA spokesperson Anwar Shahzad confirmed the casualties and added that the deceased comprised eight children and two women while the injured included nine children, two women and a man.

The spokesperson added that according to reports received till Saturday night, 27 houses were damaged in rain and hailstorm-related incidents in KP. Relief operations were under way in the affected areas, he said. A brief report issued by the PDMA at 11:30pm on Saturday night stated that the casualties occurred in various roof and house collapse incidents in Shangla, Bannu, Bajaur, Peshawar, Nowshera, and Mansehra. According to the same report, three houses were fully damaged while 24 were partially damaged in the above areas as well as in Mohmand, Mardan, North Waziristan, Swat and Upper Dir.

Ashrafi hails SIFC as catalyst for Pakistan’s economic progress

Meanwhile, Harban tehsil chairman Asadullah Quraishi told media that 19 cattle had perished in rain-triggered flashflood incidents as 15 cattle pens were washed away.

Tags:

The Nation Monitoring

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1711859949.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024