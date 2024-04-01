Eight Chinese migrants found dead on Mexico beach

MEXICO - The bodies of eight Chinese nationals have been found on a beach in the Mexican state of Oaxaca after their boat capsized, officials say. The bodies were found on Friday along a route used by illegal migrants trying to reach the United States.

The seven women and a man were on board a boat operated by a Mexican that set off from Chiapas state, on the border with Guatemala, on Thursday.

One other person survived. It was not clear what happened the boat’s driver. The prosecutor’s office in Oaxaca said the bodies were found near a beach in the town of Playa Vicente.

It said it was investigating the cause of the accident and working with the Chinese embassy in Mexico to identify the victims. The number of migrants attempting to enter the US from Mexico has been increasing in recent years. More than 6.3 million migrants have entered the US illegally since 2021.

The number began to rise in 2018, largely driven by Central Americans fleeing a series of complex crises including gang violence, poverty, political repression and natural disasters.