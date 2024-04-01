“Fasting is prescribed for you as it was prescribed for those before you so that you may act piously.”

Fasting, or not eating food for an extended period of time, is well-known as a religious diet practice. But some are also beginning to use it for specific health benefits.

What happens when you fast:- There are a lot of magical things that happen when you fast.

Growth Hormone:-

GH gets activated with fasting. One of the best indicators that it is working is your appetite goes away. Another benefit is brain works so much better while fasting, as frequently eating destroys your brain and keeps a person’s brain in fog-like feelings, however, fasting helps you focus, helps in concentration & helps in memorizing things easily, helps in raising your mood, if you were feeling depressed. If you were having anxiety then fasting helps you in getting out of that.

It’s an anti-aging hormone. It’s the hormone involved with the healing of the joint. It is involved with protein synthesis (making different new proteins).

Some people get it injected (that’s not recommended).

But fasting triggers it automatically, so when you are fasting you are increasing growth hormone. And of course, exercise also increases growth hormone.

Autophagy:-

Fasting is the most effective way to trigger autophagy.

Autophagy has great promise in reversing things like cancer, Alzheimer’s, Parkinsons’, improving the immune system, also shows promise in anti-aging & in improving detoxification.

It is a fascinating biological process, it eats the junk from your body. Junk means damaged protein in the body which triggers inflammation.

What happens in autophagy:- Cells inside the body are constantly changing. They are breaking down and being replaced with other healthier cells. Where growth of the cells is important the breaking down of the cells is equally important, there should be a balance. If you want to have healthier cells and tissues then you should get rid of old tissues and cells first. And this is called autophagy, in which We start recycling old damaged proteins and microbes as well, one kind of protein is AGE (glucose is combined with the protein).

Let’s say on a carbohydrate diet, your sugar combines with protein and that destroys the protein inside your body and that doesn’t function anymore hence that gets sticky and clogs things up.

Your body will start cleaning that up, will start turning these damaged proteins into new amino acids your body can use.This process is called autophagy and this only happens when we fast.

Amyloid plague:-

Autophagy is the process of removing, recycling, and regenerating at the cellular level.

In our brain, autophagy has a crucial neuroprotective effect, and helps in brain cells called neurons.

Amyloid plague occurs in the brain and other parts of the body. It is the type of protein that can be cleaned up by autophagy so any type of cellular protein that is not working anymore will be cleaned up by autophagy and will start to renew the tissue.

Liver:-

It is one of the biggest detox organs and has a lot of toxins. Autophagy allows your liver cells to convert fat-soluble toxins into water-soluble so you can excrete via bile or urine.

Depletion of glycogen reserves in the liver (the storage supply of glucose in our liver).

So the more the liver is depleted with glycogen, the more you are going to be running on Ketones as an alternative fuel.

If you have a fatty liver then the body will start using that fat and turning that into ketones so your body is finally tapping into stored energy and you are running more on ketones (which is a superior fuel). Ketones are appetite suppressants, your hunger goes away, cravings are gone, they are antioxidants. They provide more oxygen, your body is running more on oxygen and less CO2.

Inflammation:-

As fasting hours increase, the inflammation is reduced or dropped, so any kind of condition that involves an inflammatory process like arthritis and autoimmune-type conditions will start to improve.

Gut Healing:-

While fasting the GUT resets. Fasting helps in repairing metabolism because behind this slow metabolism is an insulin issue (insulin is a key factor that determines whether you going to burn fat or not) so we can lower our insulin level by fasting.

Fasting pumps up the gut’s population of a family of bacteria called lachnospiraceae. In the intestines, bacteria are constantly battling for ecological space. Unlike some other gut microorganisms, lachnospiraceaecan survive happily in an empty tract.

They can live off the slime the gut makes itself, so they can outcompete other bacteria in a fasting state. Lachnospiraceae produces a short-chain fatty acid called butyrate, which seems to be critically important for gut health. Butyrate sends anti-inflammatory signals to the immune system, which could help reduce pain and other symptoms of gut dysfunction. Butyrate also improves the barrier function of the intestines.

Dr Sonya Rehman