FBR surpasses revenue collection target, issues record refunds in Q3 of ongoing FY

ISLAMABAD - At the end of the third quarter of current financial year, the federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected Rs6,710 billion against an assigned target of Rs6,707 billion for the first nine months, whereas refunds amounting to Rs369 billion were issued as compared to Rs254 billion issued during the same period last year. The FBR continues to register 30 percent growth in revenue collection as compared to the first nine months of previous financial year. During the month of March, 2024, FBR has collected the assigned target of Rs879 billion, and refunds amounting to Rs67 billion were issued as compared to Rs22 billion issued in March, 2023. The government has projected a revenue collection target of Rs9,415 billion for FY 2024, an increase of Rs2,219 billion or 30 percent higher than the revised collection of Rs7,200 billion in FY 2023.