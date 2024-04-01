Five policemen injured in Shikarpur dacoits attack

SHIKARPUR - At least five policemen were in­jured as the dacoits attacked a police mobile in Shikarpur. According to police spokes­person, the dacoit gang at­tacked police with rocket launchers and opened fire on the police mobile when they were on routine duty. Police officials stated that five cops identified as Yousaf Waheed, Mohsin Jansar, Akhtar and others were in­jured in the attack where the two cops were shifted to hospital in critical condi­tion. On October 11, five po­licemen including SHO Me­hboob Broi, Head Muhrar, Naseem, Constable, Jan Mu­hammad, Constable, Ayaz and Muhammad Ali, the son of SHO, were abducted along with weapons by bandits in the Kot Shahu area. The ab­ductees were recovered in a joint operation of police and Rangers in Abdul Haq Bada­ni village located in Khanpur Tehsil of Shikarpur. The DIG Larkana further said the operation was underway for the arrest of the bandits who fled the area. The then Caretaker Sindh Chief Min­ister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar also took serious note of the kidnapping of six po­licemen, including the SHO of Kot Shahu police.